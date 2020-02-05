New MLS jerseys for 2020 season leaked

The start of every MLS season comes with the unveiling of some brand new jerseys, but we apparently do not have to wait any longer to see what the majority of them will look like.
The 2020 MLS season is just over a month away, and as the campaign draws closer so too does the official launch date for teams’ respective new kits. A league-wide unveiling is scheduled to take place on Feb. 5 for the tops that will commemorate the 25th MLS season, but many of those uniforms have seemingly surfaced online via reliable jersey outlet TodoSobreCamisetas.
While clubs like the LA Galaxy and Nashville SC have already officially revealed new Adidas looks with the three stripes over the right shoulder, TodoSobreCamisetas has leaked the similar tops that many of the other teams in the league will wear in 2020, including Atlanta United, the Seattle Sounders, and the New York Red Bulls.
Here is a closer look at the expected new MLS jerseys:
ATLANTA UNITED (away)
COLUMBUS CREW (home)
MINNESOTA UNITED (home)
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (home)
REAL SALT LAKE (home)
NEW YORK CITY FC (AWAY)
PHILADELPHIA UNION (home)
NEW YORK RED BULLS (home)
SEATTLE SOUNDERS (home)
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (away)
INTER MIAMI (away)
FC DALLAS (home)
D.C. UNITED (home)
COLORADO RAPIDS (home)
FC CINCINNATI (HOME)
TORONTO FC (away)
PORTLAND TIMBERS (away)
ORLANDO CITY (away)
HOUSTON DYNAMO (away)
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (away)
LAFC (home)
SPORTING KANSAS CITY (away)
Where is chicago’s
LikeLike
This is second only to the original 1996 jerseys in crappiness.
LikeLike
The MN one looks sharp. Fand will be happy to see the wing make its reappearance. Most of the rest are flat and generic.
LikeLike
Boring…as usual.
LikeLike
The MLS single entity has too wide of a stroke with deciding for teams how their kits will look? If these kits were black and white they would pretty much look the same!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why did NE take Chicago’s kit design?
ATL and Portland seem to have put an extra pattern in their new pattern
Quakes look like the polo shirt from the 80s
Toronto and NYFC couldn’t decide which way their lines should go so they tried all ways at once.
Houston, Salt Lake, Columbus, and KC aren’t great but might grow on me over time.
LikeLike
Why did NE take Chicago’s kit design?
ATL and Portland seem to have put an extra pattern in their new pattern
Quakes look like the polo shirt from the 80s
Toronto and NYFC couldn’t decide which way their lines should go so they tried all ways at once.
Houston, Salt Lake, Columbus, and KC aren’t great but might grow on me over time.
LikeLike
Strait up these are Garbage.
LikeLike
Adidas Equipment line was pretty sick…maybe 92 – 94?? Love the throwback idea but some are a little busy. DCU’s and LAFC are pretty dope but NYRB got the winner
LikeLike
With the exception of FC Dallas, Portland and Houston, these aren’t bad. You could wear these without any complaints about terrible branding. . . although I am not sure about the 3 stripes on the shoulder – obviously an adidas thing. The three stripes shoulder thing is better than the MLS crest with the extended line going outside of the shield.
LikeLike
So they are bringing back the retro jerseys the US wore in 1990. Three stripes over the right shoulder.
LikeLike
MLS is funny
LikeLike
These are awful. I had AYSO jerseys that looked better….. SMH
LikeLike