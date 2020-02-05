New MLS jerseys for 2020 season leaked

The start of every MLS season comes with the unveiling of some brand new jerseys, but we apparently do not have to wait any longer to see what the majority of them will look like.

The 2020 MLS season is just over a month away, and as the campaign draws closer so too does the official launch date for teams’ respective new kits. A league-wide unveiling is scheduled to take place on Feb. 5 for the tops that will commemorate the 25th MLS season, but many of those uniforms have seemingly surfaced online via reliable jersey outlet TodoSobreCamisetas.

While clubs like the LA Galaxy and Nashville SC have already officially revealed new Adidas looks with the three stripes over the right shoulder, TodoSobreCamisetas has leaked the similar tops that many of the other teams in the league will wear in 2020, including Atlanta United, the Seattle Sounders, and the New York Red Bulls.

Here is a closer look at the expected new MLS jerseys:

ATLANTA UNITED (away)

COLUMBUS CREW (home)

MINNESOTA UNITED (home)

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (home)

REAL SALT LAKE (home)

NEW YORK CITY FC (AWAY)

PHILADELPHIA UNION (home)

NEW YORK RED BULLS (home)

SEATTLE SOUNDERS (home)

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (away)

INTER MIAMI (away)

FC DALLAS (home)

D.C. UNITED (home)

COLORADO RAPIDS (home)

FC CINCINNATI (HOME)

TORONTO FC (away)

PORTLAND TIMBERS (away)

ORLANDO CITY (away)

HOUSTON DYNAMO (away)

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (away)

LAFC (home)

SPORTING KANSAS CITY (away)