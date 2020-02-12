Report: Inter Miami set to finally sign Rodolfo Pizarro

The on-again, off-again saga with Rodolfo Pizarro looks set to reach its conclusion, with Inter Miami getting ready to claim victory.

Pizarro is on the verge of joining Inter Miami after the MLS expansion team submitted payment for his transfer fee to Monterrey, according to a report late on Tuesday from ESPN. Pizarro was allegedly in Monterrey’s plans to play in Tuesday night’s Copa MX match with Santos Laguna, but was sent to the stands to watch as bystander before kickoff because los rayados received payment from Inter Miami.

If the report is accurate and the deal goes through, the 25-year-old playmaker will become Inter Miami’s second Designated Player. The completion of the transfer would also reunite Pizarro with Inter Miami manager Diego Alonso — who previously coached Monterrey — and provide a boost to an attack that just this week lost promising young attacker Julian Carranza for 10-12 weeks due to a foot injury.

There was no new information on Tuesday as to what Inter Miami paid Monterrey for the Mexican international, but a report last week from the Athletic stated that the number agreed upon was just under $10 million.

David Beckham’s franchise begins its highly-anticipated expansion season on March 1 with a road game against star-studded LAFC. Inter Miami will play its first home match two weeks later on March 14, when it welcomes Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez and the LA Galaxy to town.