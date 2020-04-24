Ajax, Dest not awarded Eredivisie title as league ruled voided

The Dutch Eredivisie will not be returning anytime soon with the current season voided.

The KNVB ruled on Friday that the current season will be voided, meaning league leaders Ajax will not be awarded the league title. In addition, there will be no promotion to the Eredivisie or relegation from the top-flight following Friday’s decision.

Friday’s news comes three days after the Netherlands officially banned professional sports until at least September 1st, which will include the top-flight of Dutch football. Originally the league was scheduled to resume in June behind closed doors, but the Netherlands Football Federation has ruled against that to keep the entire country safe going forward from COVID-19.

“It’s better to be cautious now than to have regrets later,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Butte said earlier this week. “I would love to say we could go a lot further. But that is very scary and dangerous. We see a little improvement in the data, but just imagine that we would relax some measures, causing the virus to peak again.”

“That’s something we all absolutely don’t want.”

Ajax were ahead of second place AZ Alkmaar on goal difference, but will not be rewarded for their efforts. U.S. Men’s National Team defender Sergino Dest made a major impact in his first senior season with Ajax, registering five assists in 20 league appearances.

USMNT Under-20 standout Alex Mendez is also part of the Ajax setup, though he has yet to make his first-team debut. Mendez made 22 appearances with Jong Ajax after joining the Dutch champions from SC Freiburg over the summer, after his performance at the Under-20 World Cup.

Alkmaar, Feyenoord, and PSV round out the top four in the league table, but it’s still undecided how the teams will be divided for European qualification for next season. Americans Richard Ledezma and Chris Gloster are currently under contract with PSV, but they have yet to feature for the first team in league action.

Ledezma has scored four goals and added three assists in 25 Eerste Divisie appearances while Gloster has one assist in 16 appearances.

Former U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team star Haji Wright is in his first full season with VVV Venlo since moving from Schalke last summer. The 22-year-old has failed to score in 22 league appearances, but has chipped in one assist. Venlo finished 13th in the 16-team league, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Injuries have plagued Desevio Payne’s season with FC Emmen since moving from Excelsior last July. The former U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team product only made two appearances for 12th-place Emmen. His contact expires this summer, but Emmen currently holds an option for the 2020-21 season.