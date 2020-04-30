Inter Miami partners with Univision for Spanish-language local broadcasts

Inter Miami has another TV broadcast partner.

It was announced on Thursday that Inter Miami has inked a Spanish-language local broadcast deal with Univision for the 2020 season. Univision will air games in market on UniMas Miami 69, WQBA 1140 AM, and the Uforia and Univision 23 apps.

Details as to which Inter Miami games Univision will broadcast will be announced at later date. The MLS season has been put on hold since March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and it is unknown currently just how much of the campaign will be played and when.

“Leveraging Univision to produce and distribute our local broadcasts will help us deliver a premium viewing experience for our fans when we return to play,” said Inter Miami chief operating officer and sporting director Paul McDonough in a prepared statement. “Univision knows our fans, our market and our league the same way we do, making this collaboration that much more meaningful for our organization.”

Univision’s local broadcast crews for Inter Miami games will be comprised of several members:

Diego Balado (analyst)

Nico Cantor (reporter and narrator)

Tony Cherchi (host and commentator)

Daniel Nohra (commentator)

Ramses Sandoval (host and play-by-play and commentator)

Luis Omar Tapia (play-by-play narrator and commentator)

The local broadcast deal is the second one Inter Miami has inked this month. The franchise owned by David Beckham announced an English-language deal with CBS at the start of April.

Inter Miami is off to an 0-2-0 start to the 2020 campaign, having fallen to both LAFC and D.C. United on the road back in March.