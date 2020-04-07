La Liga president identifies three possible return dates for European soccer

UEFA has apparently identified some return dates. That is, if La Liga president Javier Tebas is to be believed.

Tebas named on Tuesday three potential dates for the resumption of the European seasons following talks with UEFA. The Spaniard said the current campaigns across the old continent, which have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could come back as soon as late May.

“We are considering the idea of returning to play, in Spain and in other countries, on May 29 or June 6 or June 28,” said Tebas in Spanish. “If we start by May 29, the Champions (League) would be played in July. If we start on June 6, all competitions would be played simultaneously until July 31. If we start on June 28, La Liga would be played in July and the Champions in August.”

It was reported on Monday that FIFA is soon set to announce an indefinite extension on the 2019-20 season. The sport’s governing body is supposedly going to prioritize concluding the current campaigns as well as the Champions League and the Europe League competitions.

In what may have been the most positive development thus far, some German Bundesliga clubs returned to training this week for the first time since the stoppage in play. The teams, however, trained in small groups and without contact.

“(Canceling the seaason) is something that only comes to my mind when I’m asleep, in the form of a nightmare,” said Tebas.