Report: Sint-Truiden closing in on permanent Durkin acquisition

Chris Durkin is reportedly set to become the latest American to make a permanent move to Europe.

The current D.C. United loanee is closing in on a permanent transfer to Belgian First Division side Sint-Truiden, according to The Athletic. Durkin joined Sint-Truiden on loan back in Aug. 2019 and since has gained important first team minutes for the club.

Chris Durkin’s transfer to Belgian side Sint-Truiden is a done deal – only detail that remains is a signature. Terms: #DCU will make another $1.2mil – in addition to the 200k they received initially. $1.4mil total. Durkin stands to make approx 400k Euro/yr base in Belgium. — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) April 16, 2020

D.C. United originally received $200,000 in compensation for Durkin’s loan spell, but will receive an additional $1.2 million for a full transfer, according to the report.

Durkin has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Sint-Truiden, scoring one goal on his birthday prior to the postponement of the domestic season. Both teams have agreed to a transfer fee as well as D.C. United also receiving an additional 25% sell-on fee, should Durkin be transferred in the future.

A former D.C. United Homegrown signing back in 2016, Durkin made 25 appearances for the Black and Red in 2018 before seeing his playing reduced in 2019. After only nine appearances for Ben Olsen’s side, Durkin agreed to a loan move to Belgium.

Durkin featured twice for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and has seven caps in total. He has yet to feature for the senior team under Gregg Berhalter.

He hinted at an extended stay with the club back in December after enjoying both the work ethic at Sint-Truiden and the support he received from the club’s fans.

Sint-Truiden finished 12th in the 16-team league prior to the league’s postponement earlier this year. They sat 13 points clear of the lone relegation spot.

Durkin is one of four American players currently signed in Belgium, joining Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Brendan Hines-Ike (Kortrijk), and Kenny Saief (Anderlecht).