QOTD: Is an MLS-Liga MX combined league a good idea?

What once seemed like a highly-unlikely pipe dream has turned into an idea that just won’t go away, and now it’s time to start asking whether we should really consider a Major League Soccer-Liga MX merging a real possibility.
Comments made by Atlas owner Alejandro Irarragorri in a recent social media post added more fuel to the possibility of the two leagues joining forces
Though a combined league is still several years away from being a real possibility, if ever, SBI wants to know what you think about the idea. Today’s SBI Question of the Day is this: Does the possibility of a combined super league, with upwards of 50 teams, sound like a good idea, or do you think MLS and Liga MX should keep doing their own things?
Cast your vote here and let us know what you think of the proposed MLS-Liga MX combined league:
MLS is asking players to take pay cuts just to reopen. ideas even more ambitious and costly than that are being theorized at the worst possible time. IMO teams may fold and leagues may have financial struggles. ideas like this or pro/rel couldn’t be less likely to happen than now.
Pay cuts are because there isn’t revenue tickets, ads, tv revenue. When the season resumes all of those things come back. If no season occurs at all someone might fold but these clubs are owned by multi millionaires they’ll be alright. I was listening to guys from the Athletic on a podcast and they said MLS is actually likely to come out in a stronger position than most other leagues. These negotiations for pay cuts are signaling that the season will be much fewer games than scheduled not that teams are on the verge of failure. As I said this will take years of negotiations on many different levels CBAs, TV, FIFA, and some I’m sure I’m not thinking of.
Mexican owners know their market is mature and growth will be incremental. The US is the land of growth and a source of new revenue for them. Large rev. Of course they want it. Why wouldn’t they? 99% of the time these ideas come from down south. Not an accident. As usual rich teams will get richer….”pure fans” (LOL) will be irate, anarchic, and fill the sewer of society, social media, with constant self righteous fantasy…..and the majority of fans will ignore them and flock towards the big teams and games. Yawn. No different than politics and university where fantasy rules, and where fantasy never works in reality. Often it is more destructive but if u never lived through the destruction for all the fantasy brings it sound good!
the UCL usual suspects are constantly exploring this so they don’t have to play some team from Faroe. it’s never allowed by FIFA which has rules against crossborder leagues. they might allow a parallel league or cup competition. they aren’t going to let them make their own separate league. the only chance is the economy tanks so bad FIFA busts but the superteams somehow survive.
As others have noted there would be way too many teams if you included all current teams and awarded franchises (48 teams). Travel is an issue as well, Toluca to Vancouver would be a haul. Of course sticking point to any joint competitions so far the calendar. I don’t see it happening anytime soon.
it’s never going to be that, the whole idea is always for the rich teams to play each other and get away from the san joses who won’t spend. and, dirty little secret, to make sure the big dogs don’t actually have to qualify like in CCL or UCL. they pretend it’s recognizing the best but the whole idea of a permanent league is protection from bad years. that when TFC sucks they are still in the regional league. it’s amusing because the pro/rel people usually pimp for it except the “qualifying” concept is about merit, where this is just about money. deep down the pro/rel people are starhumpers posing as merit advocates. they think the teams with the big spending should have their downside covered.
I love the idea and strongly believe that this will be a perfect platform to introduce a promotion/relegation system to a North America Premier League with maybe the top 5 or 6 teams each joining in from MLS and Liga MX in the inauguration year. That will be super exciting and further improve the quality of both leagues.
Each season would have to be about 15 months long or more with so many teams. Makes no sense. What would make sense would be to have seasons that run at the same time and then have playoffs that include teams from both leagues. Then for the CCL, have the teams from the other continent leagues have a playoff to get a champion that then plays the MLS–Liga MX champion.
I think it’s as simple as having 4 separate divisions. You only play home and away vs your own division and then the playoffs include the entire league.
Or you could do a pseudo pro/rel with a league 1 and 2.
Wow…..I think that would be an amazing idea for developing US Soccer as a whole because Liga MX is at a higher level than MLS. As long as we have an excellent development structure in place to go with it (coaches, scouts, physical trainers) to harvest US talent in the process I’m all for it. Merge MLS / Liga MX…..have teams relegated to USL/Ascenso MX…..then relegated to USL League One / Liga Premier – Serie A + B….awesome
–
If it can happen this league will be a force to recon with around the world and will reveal real skilled, talented American players……as there will be absolutely no room for over hyped mediocrity
Yeah because traveling for MLS players wasn’t already arduous enough… And since neither league does pro-red, we’re talking about a league with what, 40-50 teams? Good call…
Just Say No to Super Leagues
