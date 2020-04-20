QOTD: Is an MLS-Liga MX combined league a good idea?

What once seemed like a highly-unlikely pipe dream has turned into an idea that just won’t go away, and now it’s time to start asking whether we should really consider a Major League Soccer-Liga MX merging a real possibility.

Comments made by Atlas owner Alejandro Irarragorri in a recent social media post added more fuel to the possibility of the two leagues joining forces

Though a combined league is still several years away from being a real possibility, if ever, SBI wants to know what you think about the idea. Today’s SBI Question of the Day is this: Does the possibility of a combined super league, with upwards of 50 teams, sound like a good idea, or do you think MLS and Liga MX should keep doing their own things?

