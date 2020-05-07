Chris Durkin completes transfer to Sint-Truiden

Chris Durkin is officially on his way to Belgium on a permanent transfer.

Sint-Truiden announced Thursday they’ve acquired Durkin from MLS side D.C. United for approximately $1.1 million. Durkin had spent the 2019-20 Belgian Pro League season on loan from the Eastern Conference club, but now has a permanent move to stay in Belgium.

A former D.C. United Academy player and eventual Homegrown signing, Durkin made 36 appearances for the Black and Red before an injury cost him his spot in the team’s depth chart during the 2019 season.

“We want to thank Chris for starting his career at D.C. United, and we wish him all the best with his goals and dreams of a career in Europe,” D.C. United GM and VP of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper said. “He will always be a part of the D.C. United family as he was when he started playing in our Academy and drove I-95 daily for two hours each way to get to practice.”

Durkin made 14 appearances in all competitions for Sint-Truiden, scoring one goal on his birthday prior to the postponement of the domestic season. He also featured twice for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and since has made one appearance for the U.S. Under-23’s.

He hinted at an extended stay with the club back in December after enjoying both the work ethic at Sint-Truiden and the support he received from the club’s fans.

Sint-Truiden finished 12th in the 16-team league prior to the league’s postponement earlier this year. They sat 13 points clear of the lone relegation spot.