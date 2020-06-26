Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Ream, Sargent, and more

Fulham’s return to EFL Championship play didn’t go the way Tim Ream and his teammates would have liked after a 2-0 derby loss to Brentford. This weekend’s trip to second-place Leeds United poses a different test, but it is a must-win for the London club to remain in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Ream started and played 90 minutes last weekend for Scott Parker’s side, but couldn’t help them avoid defeat. The 32-year-old veteran has been a mainstay in the London club’s backline and will need to be exceptional to help Fulham pull the upset at Elland Road. Fulham defeated Leeds, 2-1, at Craven Cottage back in November and has won the last two overall in the head-to-head matchup. Sitting seven points behind Leeds for the final automatic promotion spot, Fulham needs a win to have any chance of jumping right back into the English Premier League.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen take on Cologne knowing anything but a win will see them relegated to the 2. Bundesliga. Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Union Berlin needing only a draw to avoid automatic relegation. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Leicester City in FA Cup play while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United host Manchester City. John Brooks and Wolfsburg host Bayern Munich to end their Bundesliga season, already clinching a spot in next season’s Europa League. Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund welcome Hoffenheim to Signal Iduna Park in their last league match of the season.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA CUp

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Leicester City on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester City on Sunday.

premier league

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Leeds United on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Matt Miazga and Reading on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Swansea City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj is OUT OF CONTRACT with Hull City.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Freiburg on Saturday.

John Brooks, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Augsburg on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Cologne on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Paderborn on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Fitness) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Karlsruher on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Sandhausen on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Bochum on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Malik Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Carl Zeiss Jena on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Duisberg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Magdeburg on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Cadiz on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cittadella on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face SKN. St Poelten on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Hartberg on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Konyaspor on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel and Hobro face Esbjerg on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Randers on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Asteras Tripolis on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Jagielonia Bialystok on Sunday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face Arka Gdynia on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Mjallby on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Hacken on Monday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Molde on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Thun on Sunday.