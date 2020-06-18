Atlanta United player becomes latest to test positive for COVID-19

For the third consecutive week a MLS first team player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Atlanta United announced Thursday that a player had contracted the virus and has begun isolation. The club has continued training and will undergo testing on Friday prior to their training session at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground.

“Atlanta United will continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, local health authorities and Major League Soccer regarding testing and training guidelines,” the club said in a statement.

The Five Stripes become the fourth team to have a player test positive for the virus, joining D.C. United, FC Dallas, and the Philadelphia Union. Kacper Przybylko is the only player of the four to have his information released publicly after confirming his positive test earlier this year.

MLS clubs are currently returning to full training ahead of the league’s return to action next month via the MLS is Back tournament, a World Cup-style competition which will be held in Orlando, Florida. The event is scheduled to begin July 8 with clubs heading to Disney’s Wide World of Sports for numerous training sessions prior to the tournament’s kickoff.