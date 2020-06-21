Harkes, Powers to play under new manager in Premiership

A pair of Americans playing in Scotland will be playing under a new manager in the 2020-21 Premiership season.

Dundee United announced Sunday that manager Robbie Neilson has left to become take over the same position at Hearts. The Tangerines were promoted to the Premiership following a vote in June after the season was paused for three months due to COVID-19. Neilson led Dundee United to a first-place finish in the Scottish Championship prior to the pause of the season.

“Although we are understandably disappointed, Dundee United Football Club are bigger than one person and we will continue to work towards our long-term plan with our staff and players and, of course, our loyal supporters,” Club Chairman Mark Ogren said.

“Robbie played a huge role in our journey so far, however, we now look towards the future, with a new leader and renewed hope for our fans.”

Both Ian Harkes and Dillon Powers are under contract with the Tangerines, with Harkes excelling in his first full season abroad. The 25-year-old was named to the SPFL Championship Team of the Season last week after helping Dundee United gain promotion.

Harkes made 31 combined appearances this season in his midfield position, scoring two goals and adding two assists. He is also reportedly set to sign a new two-year contract after impressive for the club this season.

Powers joined in January 2019 and went on to total 10 appearances, scoring once and adding one assist. The 29-year-old is under contract until June 2021.

Dundee United are expected to begin searching for a new manager with preseason preparations already beginning at the club’s training facilities. The Scottish Premiership season isn’t scheduled to begin until August with the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting European countries.