Second Atlanta United player, first Inter Miami player test positive for COVID-19

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in MLS has increased.

Atlanta United and Inter Miami both announced in recent days that they each had a player diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The identities of the two players were not revealed, but both of them are said to be asymptomatic and in isolation.

For Atlanta United, this marks the second player to test positive for COVID-19 during the past week. For Inter Miami, this is the first case of a player being diagnosed with the virus.

Atlanta United has temporarily stopped conducting regular training sessions, holding individual workouts on Friday and Saturday. The team will have another non-contact practice on Monday, and will only resume full training on Tuesday if all players and staff test negative during Monday’s mandatory round of testing.

In total, there have now been six positive cases of COVID-19 in MLS. Atlanta United has had two, and the Philadelphia Union, D.C. United, FC Dallas, and Inter Miami have all had one.

Major League Soccer is expected to resume play with the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida, next month. The competition opener is scheduled for July 8.