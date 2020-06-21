SBISoccer.com

Second Atlanta United player, first Inter Miami player test positive for COVID-19

Second Atlanta United player, first Inter Miami player test positive for COVID-19

Major League Soccer

Second Atlanta United player, first Inter Miami player test positive for COVID-19

By 1 hour ago

By |

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in MLS has increased.

Atlanta United and Inter Miami both announced in recent days that they each had a player diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The identities of the two players were not revealed, but both of them are said to be asymptomatic and in isolation.

For Atlanta United, this marks the second player to test positive for COVID-19 during the past week. For Inter Miami, this is the first case of a player being diagnosed with the virus.

Atlanta United has temporarily stopped conducting regular training sessions, holding individual workouts on Friday and Saturday. The team will have another non-contact practice on Monday, and will only resume full training on Tuesday if all players and staff test negative during Monday’s mandatory round of testing.

In total, there have now been six positive cases of COVID-19 in MLS. Atlanta United has had two, and the Philadelphia Union, D.C. United, FC Dallas, and Inter Miami have all had one.

Major League Soccer is expected to resume play with the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida, next month. The competition opener is scheduled for July 8.

, , Major League Soccer, MLS- Atlanta, MLS- Miami

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home