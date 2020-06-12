Weah back at Lille facilities for restart of training sessions

The Ligue 1 season may be over, but one young American is back at his club for the restart of training sessions.

French side Lille will resume training sessions on June 15th after several weeks off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Men’s National Team striker Timothy Weah has returned to the club in hopes of getting back to full fitness ahead of the the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season.

🇺🇸 👏 Tim #Weah, we missed you ! Great to have you back at #LOSC HQ 😍 ! #USMNT pic.twitter.com/NEByHlgNcJ — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) June 11, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Weah and the rest of his Lille teammates will first undergo COVID-19 testing this weekend before sessions resume. The 20-year-old made the move to Lille in the Summer of 2019 from Paris Saint-Germain, but respective hamstring injuries plagued his season.

Weah made only three appearances for Christophe Galtier’s side in Ligue 1 play, totaling 84 minutes of action. After returning to action in February from a torn hamstring, Weah suffered a new issue and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The former PSG forward has also been forced to miss several U.S. Men’s National Team camps under head coach Gregg Berhalter, who he’s yet to appear for since the 46-year-old took over in Dec. 2018. Weah’s earned eight caps with the USMNT, scoring his only goal back in May 2018.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics moved to 2021 because of COVID-19, Weah could be a possible addition to the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team. Jason Kreis’ side did not begin the Concacaf Qualifying Tournament due to the pandemic and no official rescheduled date has yet been determined.

Lille finished fourth in the Ligue 1 standings after the French Football Federation (FFF) decided to conclude the season for safety reasons. Should Weah recover from his injury and impress during summer camp, he could play a vital role for Lille in the Europa League Group Stage.