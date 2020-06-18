Wynalda fired as head coach of Las Vegas Lights FC

Eric Wynalda has been removed as head coach of USL side Las Vegas Lights FC.

The USL club announced the news on Wednesday night, ending a 20-month relationship with Wynalda. The 51-year-old former U.S. Men’s National Team star joined the club in October of 2018, becoming both the head coach and Technical Director of the club.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Obviously, the timing of this is not ideal,” Lashbrook told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ll do (our coaching search) in an expedited manner but also in a smart manner.”

Wynalda found it tough in his first year as head coach with Las Vegas finishing 13th in the 18-team Western Conference. Overall, the club finished 25th in the combined league standings, posting an 11-8-15 record, five points out of the play-in round for the playoffs.

2019 saw the Lights only play one match with Wynalda in charge, a 1-1 opening weekend draw against Landon Donovan’s San Diego Loyal in March. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the USL season along with most other professional soccer leagues around the world.

Wynalda, a longtime member of the USMNT, will now be looking for his next coaching position. The former 20-year professional player has also served as head coach of Cal FC, L.A. Wolves, and Atlanta Silverbacks during his coaching career.

The current USL campaign is scheduled to resume play on July 11th with majority of the season still left to play.