Adams "hungry for more" Champions League experience with RB Leipzig

Tyler Adams’ first full Bundesliga season with RB Leipzig is in the books, but the midfielder will soon be back in action in hopes of leading his team to a trophy.

Adams and Leipzig finished third in the league this season, behind winners Bayern Munich and runners-up Borussia Dortmund. The club is filled with top talent, but inevitably didn’t make the most of their matches, finishing 16 points behind Bayern and tied for the league lead with 12 draws.

The 20-year-old midfielder is heading back to the United States for a short break before returning to Leipzig to restart preparations for the UEFA Champions League tournament. Julian Nagelsmann’s side eliminated Tottenham to clinch a berth in the quarterfinals and will seek a first-ever championship in the tournament.

After making his debut in the competitions earlier this year, Adams is excited to get going again and gain more experience in Europe’s top club competition.

“I’m excited to head home and see my family,” Adams said in an interview for the club’s website. “With everything that’s been going on, traveling hasn’t been very easy, but luckily I’m able to go back and see them.”