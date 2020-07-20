Cappis, Hobro relegated from Danish Superliga

Hobro had escaped possible relegation from the Danish Superliga last season, but couldn’t avoid that fear this time around.

After a 2-1 first leg loss to Lyngby last weekend at home, Hobro earned a 2-2 draw on the road Monday. It wasn’t enough for Hobro, who lost 4-3 on aggregate and suffered relegation to the second-tier.

Der var kamp til det sidste, men kampen ender 2-2. Det betyder at vi efter sommerferien spiller i NordicBet Ligaen… #Sldk #HobroIK — Hobro IK (@hikfodbold) July 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

American players Christian Cappis and Emmanuel Sabbi both started and played 90 minutes each, but couldn’t help their team avoid the inevitable. Sabbi and Cappis both played crucial roles for the club this season, excelling in their respective positions.

The 22-year-old Sabbi is set to now join Odense after agreeing to a contract with the club back in January. In June, Hobro announced that Sabbi would stay with the club for the remainder of the league season. Sabbi scored seven goals (all in league play) in 30 combined first team appearances.

“He [Sabbi] is dynamic in his playing style and in that way he fits well with the way we play,” Odense sporting director Jesper Hansen said back in January. “He has made it in Hobro, where he is a big profile and has really lifted his game since coming to Denmark two and a half years ago. Despite his young age, he has a lot of experience in the Super League, and there is potential to develop even more in OB. We look forward to seeing him unfold in the striped jersey.”

Cappis, 20, also made 30 combined league appearances this season for Hobro, scoring one goal and adding three assists. With the team now officially relegated, Cappis could be on the move this summer with several Danish clubs after his services.

Hobro won only five matches in total this season from a possible 32, with three of those coming on the road.