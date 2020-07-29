De La Fuente added in Barcelona first team training

Konrad De La Fuente is getting a chance to train with Barcelona’s finest.

The La Liga side announced Wednesday that training for the UEFA Champions League continued with De La Fuente included among the first team. De La Fuente has yet to make his senior debut for Barcelona, but has quickly worked his way into consideration for it.

Barcelona hosts Serie A side Napoli in the second leg of the Round of 16, holding the away goals tiebreaker with the aggregate sitting at 1-1. The tie is scheduled to take place on Aug. 8th at the Camp Nou.

Earlier this summer, De La Fuente signed a new contract with the Catalan side until 2022. Barcelona also has two additional options to keep the young winger until 2024 with a buyout clause of €50 million.

“I am very happy to stay at the best club in the world,” De La Fuente said back in June. “It has always been my dream to play for the first team, and that is why I want to stay here – to try to achieve it”

De la Fuente, 19, was promoted to Barcelona’s B team in May and came close to helping them achieve promotion to the Segunda Division this summer. The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect scored three goals and added one assist in six combined appearances for Barcelona B, while also featuring in the UEFA Youth League in 2019.

Internationally, De La Fuente has made nine appearances for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team, scoring one goal. In total, De La Fuente has made 24 combined appearances at the USMNT youth ranks, scoring six goals. He is still awaiting his first senior call-up to the USMNT under Gregg Berhalter.