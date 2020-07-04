Richards, Tillman help Bayern Munich II to 3. Liga title

Chris Richards, Malik Tillman, and Taylor Booth all got to celebrate a German 3. Liga title on Saturday after helping Bayern Munich II to a best-ever finish in the division.

Bayern II fell 1-0 to Kaiserslautern in their final match of the league season, but due to other results going their way, were crowned Division Champions. The club cannot be promoted to the 2. Bundesliga, but regardless the achievement is the highest-ever finish by a Reserve side in German Football history.

Richards has been a mainstay in the Bayern II backline this season, totaling 30 appearances and scoring four goals. The 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team prospect also made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich back in June after the team clinched a ninth-consecutive league title.

Tillman was promoted to Bayern II earlier this season and made an impressive impact with the squad. He scored five league goals in eight appearances after racking up 16 goals and nine assists in 26 combined appearances with the Under-19 team.

A former U.S. Under-15 Boys’ National Team player, Tillman has since represented the German Youth Teams. He still is eligible to represent the USMNT if he gets called in.

Former Real Salt Lake academy product Taylor Booth mainly played with Bayern’s U-19 team this season, but did appear three times for Bayern II. Booth made 18 combined appearances this season, registering five assists.

The 19-year-old is also linked to a possible summer move to Tottenham, along with his brother Zach, who remains in the RSL academy.

Bayern II’s season is now over with the club finishing with 65 points and a record of 19-8-11.