Report: Fulham set to sign Antonee Robinson

Fulham jumped into the race for U.S. Men’s National Team left back Antonee Robinson and reportedly is set to sign the defender.

The recently promoted English Premier League side looks to have beaten Sheffield United, Newcastle United, and several other clubs, Daily Mail reported Monday. Fulham is set to sign Robinson for roughly $2.48 million and the defender will earn a pay increase, according to the report.

Sheffield United looked likely to acquire the Wigan Athletic defender earlier this month, but Fulham and Robinson’s former club Everton jumped into the race for his signature. Wigan Athletic were looking to sell the left back after suffering relegation to League One this summer.

Fulham gained promotion back to the EPL after defeating London rivals Brentford 2-1 in the Championship Playoff Final. The club also has USMNT veteran Tim Ream in the heart of its backline.

He was set to join Serie A side AC Milan back in January, but an irregular heart rhythm found in his medical forced the Rossoneri to pull out of a proposed $10 million deal.

The 22-year-old left back was one of the Latics’ top performers this season, his first since joining the club on a permanent move from Everton. Robinson made 39 combined appearances for the Latics, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He was also named to the EFL Championship Team of the Week on several occasions.

Robinson came through the ranks at Everton’s Academy, eventually working as high as the Under-23’s before signing a new two-year contract after the 2016-17′ season. However, he never made his senior debut for Everton, eventually heading out on separate loans to then-EFL Championship sides Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic from 2017-19′.

Born in Milton Keynes, Robinson has earned seven caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but only one since Gregg Berhalter took over as head coach. He played 80 minutes in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica back in July 2019, but also remains a potential Olympic option for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team due to this summer’s Olympic Games being postponed to 2021.

The Premier League season is scheduled to begin on the weekend of Sept. 12th.