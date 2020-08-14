Reports: Everton, Fulham join race for Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson looked set to join English Premier League side Sheffield United, but his move has reportedly been put on hold due to new interested parties.

Robinson’s former club Everton and recently promoted Fulham have joined the race for the young left back, Sky Sports and The Sun both reported Thursday. Sheffield United had a bid of roughly $2.6 million accepted by Wigan Athletic back on Monday, but the latest involvement of both Everton and Fulham have put a hold on a move to Bramall Lane.

Robinson had been linked with a move away from the Latics, with AC Milan, Leicester City, West Ham United, and West Bromwich Albion all in the mix for his signature earlier this year. Hammers boss David Moyes even watched Robinson in action when Wigan Athletic tied Charlton Athletic 2-2 earlier this summer.

AC Milan was linked to Robinson in the January Transfer Window, but an irregular heart rhythm found in his medical forced the Rossoneri to pull out of a proposed $10 million deal.

Following Wigan Athletic’s relegation to League One last week, a clause in Robinson’s contract would allow teams to pay roughly £6-8 million less than previously expected for his services.

The 22-year-old left back was one of Wigan’s top performers this season, his first since joining the club on a permanent move from Everton. Robinson made 39 combined appearances for the Latics, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He was also named to the EFL Championship Team of the Week on several occasions.

Robinson came through the ranks at Everton’s Academy, eventually working as high as the Under-23’s before signing a new two-year contract after the 2016-17′ season. However, he never made his senior debut for Everton, eventually heading out on separate loans to then-EFL Championship sides Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic from 2017-19′.

Born in Milton Keynes, Robinson has earned seven caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but only one since Gregg Berhalter took over as head coach. He played 80 minutes in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica back in July 2019, but also remains a potential Olympic option for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team due to this summer’s Olympic Games being postponed to 2021.

Sheffield United finished ninth in the EPL this season, with a late-season slump costing the Blades a chance at European competition.

Everton finished 12th, five points outside of the top ten while Fulham defeated Brentford 2-1 in the EFL Playoff Final earlier this month to gain promotion back to the top-flight.