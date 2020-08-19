Reports: Southampton back in lead for Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie has previously hinted at a move to the English Premier League and the midfielder reportedly is at the top of the transfer list for Southampton.

Southampton is leading the charge for the midfielder’s services after Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin backed out of a transfer for McKennie. Schalke’s asking price for McKennie is worth in the region of $23-24 million, new reports state.

The 21-year-old McKennie has been keen on a move away from Schalke, with several other EPL sides in the mix. Liverpool, Newcastle United, Leicester City, and Everton have all been linked with the midfielder, whom is currently in preseason camp with Schalke. McKennie was also linked with Saints earlier this month, but talks have started progressing between the two clubs.

Southampton has already acquired defender Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham and Mohammed Salisu from Real Vallodolid this summer. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s move to Tottenham though leaves a major hole in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s midfield. The club is also expected to make a few additional sales this summer to make room financially for McKennie.

McKennie broke into the Schalke first team in 2018 and has been on the rise in Germany since. He made 32 combined appearances for David Wagner’s side last season, scoring three goals and adding one assist. He missed the club’s 3-1 preseason loss to Uerdingen on Tuesday.

Schalke opens the 2020 Bundesliga season against Bayern Munich on Sept. 17th while Saints begin its season five days before.