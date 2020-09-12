Report: Cappis leaves Denmark with expired work permit

Christian Cappis’ future with Danish club Hobro remains unknown and reportedly the midfielder has now left the European country.

Cappis’ work permit with the club was not renewed at the end of last season and has since left Denmark at the request of the Danish Travel Agency, Bold reported. The midfielder’s agent previously hinted this summer that Cappis wanted a move away from Hobro, but since no move has come to fruition.

Despite the new domestic season kicking off, Hobro chairman Lars Kühnel expects Cappis to be back with the club soon.

“As far as I am informed, he will be released from entry quarantine for two years,” Cappis said. “Therefore, he just needs to go home and return to the United States and get fingerprints, blood test and so on so that he can send a new application off for a work permit.”

“Then he can actually travel into Denmark again and play for us while they process his application, and of course we would very much like to pay for his ticket. I do not know the time horizon, but I expect him to be back in Hobro this autumn.”

Cappis has two years remaining on his current contract with the Danish second tier side and is coming off his most impressive season abroad. The 21-year-old made 30 combined appearances for Hobro last season, scoring one goal and adding three assists.

However, Cappis couldn’t help the club avoid relegation from the Superliagen as well as lose fellow American striker Emmanuel Sabbi. Despite Cappis reportedly wanting a move from Denmark, Kuhnel doesn’t expect him to be sold anytime soon.

“I always think that Cappis has been a super person and Hobro is a super club,” Kuhnel said. “That his agent manages to create conflict between player and club is just sad.”

“The agent has a clear interest in scoring a lot on getting him to a new club as cheaply as possible. It’s as unsympathetic as anything can be. He even tries to get him completely free so he can make more money. It is deeply frustrating how an agent can influence a player to such an extent.”

Hobro kicked off its season on Thursday with a 1-1 draw against Viborg.