Report: Cappis wants to leave Hobro this summer

Christian Cappis was expected to play a big role for Danish side Hobro following the club’s relegation last season, but is reportedly interested in moving elsewhere.

Cappis wants a move away from Hobro this summer, Danish outlet Bold reported Thursday. In addition to the club being relegated to the Danish NordicBet Liga this summer, Hobro also failed to renew Cappis’ work permit back in December, according to the report.

Since then, Cappis has seen his passport revoked and is at risk of being thrown out of Denmark despite having two years left on his current contract.

“Hobro forgot to renew his work permit already in December,” Cappis’ agent Johan Wins told Bold. “They simply have not been aware of it. I have players in other clubs and I have never experienced problems with this before because the clubs have always had the permits renewed in time. I have never experienced anything like this.”

“It is important for Christian that he can play at the highest level if he is to stay in Denmark. He is an ambitious man and his future on the American National Team is important to him.”

The 21-year-old American midfielder joined Hobro from FC Dallas’ academy in 2018 and since has become a regular in the first team. In two seasons with Hobro, Cappis has made 38 combined first team appearances, scoring one goal and adding four assists.

Alongside fellow American Emmanuel Sabbi, Cappis tried to help the club avoid relegation last season, but ultimately came up short. Sabbi has since moved on to Superliagen side Odense and Cappis could be on his way out before the new season begins.

“He [Christian] came to the club for free on a tourist visa, but his motivation to continue in Hobro after all this is no longer very great,” Wins said. “When he became aware of the case because the police confiscated his passport, no one from the club took action.”

“No one from the club has called him. No one has asked if he is okay. He has not even been given a training program to follow while out. He himself has had to find and pay for a personal trainer.”

Cappis is reportedly on the radar of several clubs both in and out of Denmark, but no deal has been agreed on yet. With the club seeking an immediate bounce back to the first division, Wins revealed Hobro sporting director Jens Hammer Sørensen doesn’t want to lose the midfielder.

“There is interest from other clubs in and outside Denmark, but Jens Hammer has just rejected it all because he does not want to negotiate,” Wins said. “That is not right.”

Cappis has also impressed internationally, moving up the ranks within U.S. Soccer. He’s made three appearances for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team and could be included in next summer’s Tokyo Olympics under head coach Jason Kreis.

Hobro opens its domestic season on Sept. 10th against Viborg, but Cappis is unlikely to feature without an updated work permit. Cappis could become the latest American player to make a move this summer, joining Weston McKennie, Haji Wright, and Antonee Robinson.