SBI MLS Power Rankings: Galaxy and Dynamo keep rolling, Crew hold the top spot

The LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo continue to ride some of the hottest runs of form in Major League Soccer, and their latest victories have helped them each climb up the SBI MLS Power Rankings.

The Galaxy thrashed LAFC, 3-0, to extend their current winning streak to four matches, with two of those wins coming against their crosstown rivals.

The Dynamo have also been on a tear since the MLS is Back Tournament, going unbeaten in four and winning three straight, most recently with Saturday’s 2-1 win against Sporting Kansas City.

The Columbus Crew enjoyed a two-win week, including last Wednesday’s impressive victory against the Philadelphia Union, which has helped Caleb Porter’s squad climb into first place in the Eastern Conference, as well as into the top spot in SBI’s Power Rankings.

Here is a look at how the SBI MLS Power Rankings stack up as the league works towards restarting:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. COLUMBUS CREW (7-1-2)

2. PHILADELPHIA UNION (5-2-3)

3. LA GALAXY (4-3-2)

4. PORTLAND TIMBERS (4-3-2)

5. SEATTLE SOUNDERS (4-2-3)

6. ORLANDO CITY (4-2-4)

7. LOS ANGELES FC (3-3-3)

8. TORONTO FC (5-2-3)

9. HOUSTON DYNAMO (3-2-4)

10. NEW YORK CITY FC (4-5-1)

11. SPORTING KANSAS CITY (5-3-2)

12. MINNESOTA UNITED (4-3-2)

13. ATLANTA UNITED (3-4-2)



14. MONTREAL IMPACT (4-3-1)

15. FC DALLAS (2-1-4)

16. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (3-2-5)

17. REAL SALT LAKE (2-2-5)

18. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (2-3-3)

19. D.C. UNITED (2-4-4)

20. NEW YORK RED BULLS (3-5-2)

21. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (3-6)

22. COLORADO RAPIDS (2-3-3)

23. CHICAGO FIRE (2-6-2)

24. NASHVILLE SC (2-4-3)

25. INTER MIAMI CF (1-6-2)

26. FC CINCINNATI (2-5-3)