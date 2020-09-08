Sources: Besiktas stepping up push for Yedlin as number of interested clubs grows

DeAndre Yedlin’s time at Newcastle United continues to grow shorter, but the number of teams interested in picking him up keeps on growing.

Clubs from Italy, France and Russia have joined Turkish club Besiktas in expressing interest in the U.S. Men’s National Team defender, sources have confirmed to SBI.

Besiktas’ interest in Yedlin emerged last week, but now the Turkish club has stepped up its pursuit of the 27-year-old fullback, a source with knowledge of the discussions told SBI on Tuesday.

Yedlin struggled for playing time at Newcastle last season, playing just 16 matches, his lowest total in a season since his first season in England after joining Tottenham from the Seattle Sounders.

If Yedlin joined Besiktas, he would join USMNT teammate Tyler Boyd on the squad, as well as Canadian National Team veteran Atiba Hutchinson.