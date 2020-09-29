USMNT paired with Canada, Martinique so far for 2021 Gold Cup group stage

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup groups are officially set.

Monday’s draw saw all 12 qualified teams learn their fate for the group stage which kicks off in July 10th. 12 additional teams will kick off preliminary round play on July 2nd, with the three winners of the stage clinching the final three spots in the group stage.

The U.S. Men’s National Team was paired with Canada and Martinique in Group B, and will also be joined by the winner of preliminary group 8. Among the teams that could clinch the final spot is Haiti, Bermuda, Barbados, or St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

It will be the continued recent rivalry between the USMNT and Canada after meeting in the Concacaf Nations League last year. Canada defeated the USMNT for the first time in 24 years in Toronto before the Americans exacted revenge in November in Orlando.

“It’s a good group,” Berhalter said. “Canada has a great generation coming through and the other opponents we’ll see who gets in the four spot but it’s definitely a good group.”

Your Gold Cup 2021 Groups are set! 🏆 What is the toughest group? #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/885MxSvzri — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) September 29, 2020

Defending Gold Cup winners Mexico will be joined by El Salvador, Curacao and the preliminary group 9 winners. Trinidad & Tobago and and Cuba are among the four possible teams for that spot.

Asian winners Qatar are a special guest for the competition and will be in Group D with Honduras, Panama, and Grenada. The 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts should bring a new test for the other Concacaf sides.

The United States will host the competition, but venues have not yet been chosen due to the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting the country.

Here’s all of the four groups for the Concacaf Gold Cup:

Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, [Cuba, French Guyana, Montserrat, or Trinidad and Tobago].

Group B: United States, Canada, Martinique, [Haiti, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Bermuda, or Barbados].

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname, [Guadeloupe, Bahamas, Guatemala, or Guyana].

Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada, Qatar.