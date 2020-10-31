Christian Pulisic a late scratch for Chelsea after suffering injury in pre-game warmups

Christian Pulisic has suffered another injury setback, and it could delay his long-awaited return to the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Chelsea announced on Saturday that Pulisic was a late scratch from the starting lineup for Saturday’s match at Burnley. Pulisic picked up a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups and had to be replaced in the lineup by forward Timo Werner.

🚨 There's a late change to our starting team. @TimoWerner replaces @CPulisic_10 and young goalkeeper Karlo Ziger is on the bench. #BURCHE https://t.co/xs6tXhLhAm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2020

Pulisic could be seen slipping on the field during pre-game warmups, suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury at the time. After the match, Frank Lampard confirmed that it was a hamstring injury. He called the injury a “minor feeling” but stated that it was too early to know just how serious an injury Pulisic had suffered.

“He’s played three games, we’ve tried to manage him in the week and it’s a small feeling in his hamstring so we’ll have to see how he is over the next 24 hours.” Lampard told reporters on Saturday. “Hopefully it’s short term, we’re talking weeks.

“It’s a minor feeling that he had but definitely not right to go into 90 minutes of a game with that.”

The U.S. Men’s National Team star was coming off a goal-scoring performance in the UEFA Champions League. He netted the final tally as a substitute in Chelsea’s 4-0 victory over Krasnodar in a group stage game on Wednesday. The goal was Pulisic’s first in all competitions this season.

The latest injury could jeopardize Pulisic’s chances of playing in his first USMNT match in a year, with the United States scheduled to face Wales on November 12 (with a second November friendly being worked on). With less than two weeks to go before the Wales match, Pulisic could wind up missing out on his first USMNT appearance since the team’s Nations League loss to Canada in October of 2019.