Six players make USMNT debuts in goal-less draw with Wales

The 10-month wait for a U.S. Men’s National Team match came to an end on Thursday, but the wait for USMNT goals continues.

A total of six players made their USMNT debuts, including Gio Reyna, in a 0-0 draw with Wales on Thursday.

The match, played in a steady rain, showcased some of the considerable young talent in the USA pipeline, with teenagers Reyna, Yunus Musah and Konrad De La Fuente making their first appearances for the USMNT.

The match was light on clear-cut chances, with Zack Steffen making a pair of saves in the shutout.

The Americans had some looks as well, with Sebastian Lletget and Uly Llanez providing shots on goal that tested the Wales defense.

The Americans controlled the majority of the match despite being the visiting team, finishing with a 61-39 edge in possession, producing seven shots to Wales’ four shots.

Berhalter deployed Sebastian Lletget as a false nine, choosing the LA Galaxy midfielder ahead of natural strikers Sebastian Soto and Gioacchini, with Reyna and De La Fuente operating on the wings.

The match marked the return of Tyler Adams, who made his first USMNT appearance in 20 months, and the RB Leipzig midfielder turned in a strong performance, as did fellow central midfielders Weston McKennie and Musah.

Reyna, Musah, De La Fuente, Johnny Cardoso, Nicholas Gioacchini and Owen Otasowie all made their USMNT debuts on Thursday.

The match ended a 10-month hiatus for the USMNT, which hadn’t played since February due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Americans next play on Monday in Austria against Panama.