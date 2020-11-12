Six players make USMNT debuts in goal-less draw with Wales

The 10-month wait for a U.S. Men’s National Team match came to an end on Thursday, but the wait for USMNT goals continues.
A total of six players made their USMNT debuts, including Gio Reyna, in a 0-0 draw with Wales on Thursday.
The match, played in a steady rain, showcased some of the considerable young talent in the USA pipeline, with teenagers Reyna, Yunus Musah and Konrad De La Fuente making their first appearances for the USMNT.
The match was light on clear-cut chances, with Zack Steffen making a pair of saves in the shutout.
The Americans had some looks as well, with Sebastian Lletget and Uly Llanez providing shots on goal that tested the Wales defense.
The Americans controlled the majority of the match despite being the visiting team, finishing with a 61-39 edge in possession, producing seven shots to Wales’ four shots.
Berhalter deployed Sebastian Lletget as a false nine, choosing the LA Galaxy midfielder ahead of natural strikers Sebastian Soto and Gioacchini, with Reyna and De La Fuente operating on the wings.
The match marked the return of Tyler Adams, who made his first USMNT appearance in 20 months, and the RB Leipzig midfielder turned in a strong performance, as did fellow central midfielders Weston McKennie and Musah.
Reyna, Musah, De La Fuente, Johnny Cardoso, Nicholas Gioacchini and Owen Otasowie all made their USMNT debuts on Thursday.
The match ended a 10-month hiatus for the USMNT, which hadn’t played since February due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Americans next play on Monday in Austria against Panama.
It looks like our coach forced musah into the central attacking role and he just wasn’t ready for it. He’s Ghanaian born like another one time wonder kid. I guess the idea was that he had Weston and Adams behind him, supporting him. That forced Sebastian up top, when we had legit strikers and Sebastian would have been more effective in his more natural role. This coach is capable of over thinking the USA right out of the next World Cup.
Don’t get me wrong…I am happy with the kids ability shows flash.
But, we could seen these kids destroy the Welshies 3-0.
We know pretty much what we’re getting with Reyna and the others are mostly question marks. Musah is the one who impressed me the most of the others. He looks like the real deal and hopefully he chooses the US.
US coach ( insert name here) stupid.
USSF dumb.
MLS terrible.
SUM disgusting.
Any second tier average Euro should have played!
Did I get them all.
The only constant of the internet? The tedious predictability.
Passing for the sake of passing = Berhalter’s football philosophy.
How about about passing with a sense of purpose? Who is going to pay to watch this cr*p ?
10 months since the last game, 6 uncapped players played and only 2 days of training….so what were you realistically expecting? There were some good things that happened out there tonight, so no one should be dediant or disappointed tbh…..only thing I woupd say is De La Fuente has to put that shot away and there was plenty of build up play in and around the 18yd box that will we will get better at managing the more we play together!
Just shoot the ball more.
It just seemed like we were too caught up in the cute or perfect play instead of testing the keeper more…but things will improve and I for one was impressed with what I saw given the circumstances I mentioned above
Actually, I think this has been a common US problem, especially when we don’t have Dempsey. Donovan or Pulisic. Unless you have a teammate open inside the box for not much more than a tap in, I would tell the players to shoot any time they are in the box and have a clear shot at goal. Even if you don’t score, there can be rebounds, GK errors, etc. which can lead to a score.I liked it that Llanez, right after he came on, shot as soon as he had an opening on goal and the Goalies had to give up a corner to keep it out.
I agree, just shoot the ball. Very few goals are scored by player or teams that do not shoot. It is true that most of the shots not taken happened from about 20 yards out, and would have had to find a way through a crowded box. Simply taking more of those potential shots would have forced Wales to step out and would have made for a bit more space in the box. Also, few (none) of the players seemed to have a striker’s optimism that they would get the ball if they just made runs into the box.
–
The ability to win a lot of 50-50 balls, keep Wales pinned deep for most of the match, and maintain possession were real positives.