McKennie scores first Champions League goal for Juventus

Weston McKennie’s recent strong run of form continued on Tuesday after the American scored his first UEFA Champions League goal for Serie A side Juventus.

After scoring his first goal for the club in Saturday’s Turin Derby win over Torino, McKennie scored the second goal against Barcelona on Matchday 6.

Juventus earned an early lead after Cristiano Ronaldo drew and scored a penalty in the 13th minute before McKennie’s second goal in as many games doubled the visitors advantage just seven minutes later.

WESTON MCKENNIE! The goal, the celebration 😍 pic.twitter.com/ycOTpt8Ym0 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020

Aaron Ramsey’s run drew four Barcelona defenders, leaving the 22-year-old with space just outside the box. McKennie finished off his one-two with Juan Cuadrado with a flying volley past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Juventus lead Barcelona at half-time and have already clinched their spot in the Round of 16 of the European competition.