Bruce on Yedlin: "He has grasped the opportunity"

DeAndre Yedlin had been on the outside looking in for most of the new English Premier League season, but has made the most of his latest opportunity for Newcastle United.

Five months after his last start for the club in July, Yedlin returned to Steve Bruce’s starting lineup in December and since has remained a regular at right back for the club. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran has fought off recent competition for minutes in the Magpies backline and has registered four-consecutive starts in all competitions.

After being reportedly linked with a move away from St. James Park this month, Yedlin looks to be reaping the rewards of his latest stint in the squad.

“I have been absolutely delighted because he has come in from the cold after the problems that Javier Manquillo has had,” Bruce said Friday.

“He has grasped the opportunity. If you train well and work hard then the opportunity comes your way you can grasp it. I am sure there have been times when his future at Newcastle looked to be not here.”

Yedlin is coming off his best outing yet, helping Newcastle United to a scoreless draw against defending champions Liverpool. The 27-year-old helped keep in check one of the top offensive attacks in European Football while also showing Bruce he can deliver for the club.

With the Magpies aiming to move up the league table starting with this weekend’s date with Leicester City, Yedlin’s good run of appearances hasn’t gone unnoticed from his manager. Newcastle sits in 14th place coming into Sunday’s showdown with the Foxes, the first opportunity for Yedlin in what will likely be a busy 2021 year at club and international level.