Freese, Pines replaces Ochoa, Araujo in USMNT U-23 January roster

The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team will have a pair of new faces coming into January’s camp in Bradenton, Florida.

U.S. Soccer announced Saturday that Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Matt Freese and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines have been added to the roster, replacing Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa and L.A. Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. Ochoa, who suffered a right quad injury prior to arrival in camp, will depart along with Araujo, who had to withdraw due to illness.

The Under-23’s will train alongside the senior USMNT through January 24th, at which point several players will be elevated to the full USMNT roster in advance of a planned match at the end of the month.

Freese has made three appearances for the Under-23’s to date, allowing only one goal over that span. The Union Homegrown spent majority of last domestic season with Union II in the USL, before making one appearance for the eventual Supporter’s Shield winners.

Pines improved nicely in D.C. United’s backline, scoring three goals in 16 appearances for the Black and Red. The center back has made three appearances for the U.S. Under-23 team and is a rising talent among MLS.

There has been no announcement yet regarding a USMNT friendly later this month, but Gregg Berhalter and Jason Kreis will continue to develop this pool of players for a busy 2021 year.

Here’s an updated look at the U.S. U-23 roster:

GOALKEEPERS : Matt Freese, JT Marcinkowski, Brady Scott.

DEFENDERS : George Bello, Chris Gloster, Aaron Herrera, Aboubacar Keita, Henry Kessler, Mauricio Pineda, Donovan Pines, Bryan Reynolds, Miles Robinson, Sam Vines.

MIDFIELDERS : Hassani Dotson, Bryang Kayo, Andrés Perea*, Tanner Tessmann, Eryk Williamson, Jackson Yueill.

FORWARDS : Cade Cowell, Daryl Dike, Jeremy Ebobisse, Jesús Ferreira, Jonathan Lewis, Benji Michel, Djordje Mihailovic.

*Perea is currently ineligible to represent the United States.