U.S. Under-20 Cameron Harper makes first-team debut for Celtic

Cameron Harper became the latest American player to make his senior competitive debut in Europe, getting the nod for COVID-19 plagued Celtic on Monday afternoon.

Harper started for the Scottish Premiership club and played 61 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Celtic Park. With 13 players including manager Neil Lennon in quarantine, Harper got the nod on the wing in Celtic’s 4-2-3-1 formation and showed some promising signs in his debut.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team player completed 92% of his passes while also winning one aerial battle and making one recovery. Harper’s only shot of the match missed wide, but he was on his own in attack for most of his outing.

Harper has mainly played for Celtic’s Under-23 team so far this season, but has trained with the first team on several occasions. The 19-year-old scored a brace in Celtic’s U-23 win over rivals Rangers back in December, booking the Reserves a spot in the City of Glasgow Cup Final.

With Celtic now 21 points back of Rangers in the race for the Premiership title, Harper could see more playing time going forward. The American’s next opportunity for minutes could come on Saturday with the Hoops hosting Livingston.