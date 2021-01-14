MLS Ticker: 2021 Generation adidas class and MLS Draft list unveiled, Galaxy add Bond, and more

The 2021 MLS Draft is a week away, and Major League Soccer has unveiled the list of players the 27 MLS teams will be free to select, including the first three members of the Generation adidas class.

Clemson midfielder Philip Mayaka, Wake Forest forward Calvin Harris and Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira have been announced as the first three member of the Generation adidas class, as first reported by SBI. The three sophomores are part of a wider list of 176 players that are eligible for selection in the draft, which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 21.

The full list of draft eligible players can be found here.

Galaxy sign goalkeeper bond

The Galaxy announced on Thursday that they have signed 27-year-old goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who most recently represented English side West Bromwich Albion. He has also played for Watford and Reading, among other teams, and should challenge incumbent Galaxy netminder David Bingham for the No. 1 spot.

Bond holds a U.S. passport and will not occupy an international roster spot.

“Jonathan is a quality goalkeeper with experience playing at a high level,” said Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese in a statement. “He is a talented player and we believe he can make an impact with our team as we strengthen our goalkeeper position. We look forward to Jonathan joining the squad and his contributions this season.”

Dynamo sign Pasher

The Houston Dynamo have bolstered their wide attacking options, signing one of the USL Championship’s most productive wingers.

The Dynamo announced on Thursday that they have acquired Tyler Pasher from Indy Eleven. Pasher, 26, joins the Dynamo after back-to-back seasons with 10-plus goals. He had 10 goals and two assists in 15 appearances in 2020.

“Tyler is a player we have been tracking closely over the last year and we are pleased the timing was right to add him to our roster,” said Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan in a statement. “His ability to take players on and put up numbers, along with being naturally left-footed, make him a good fit for our group and system.”

Rapids add Barrios, FC Dallas buys Union HG winger

One winger is in and one winger is out at FC Dallas.

FC Dallas announced a couple of roster moves on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. First, FC Dallas revealed it had traded Michael Barrios to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for an international roster spot. The two teams also swapped first round picks in the upcoming draft as part of the deal, giving FC Dallas the 15th overall selection and the Rapids the 21st.

Barrios! 🗣 Barrios! 🗣 Barrios! 🗣 Welcome to the Mile High City, Michael! — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) January 13, 2021

Then, the Texas team unveiled that it acquired Kalil Elmedkhar to a two-year deal with options for each of the following three seasons. The 21-year-old Elmedkhar was acquired after FC Dallas sent $50,000 in General Allocation Money to the Philadelphia Union for his Homegrown Rights.

Both trades also include incentives that could be paid out if certain performance-based metrics are met.

Orlando City, Jansson agree on new deal

Orlando City has locked up the future of one of its best defenders.

The Lions announced on Wednesday morning that they have signed Swedish centerback Robin Jansson to a new contract. The 29-year-old Jansson, who initially joined Orlando City in 2019, has agreed to a two-year deal that includes options for 2023 and 2024.

“Robin is committed to what we are building here at Orlando City, so we are very excited to come to terms on a new deal and secure his place on our roster for future seasons,” Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “Having a solid defensive base helped lead us to success last season, and maintaining consistency and stability across our backline was a focus of ours this offseason.”