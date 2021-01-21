Norwich City recalls Soto early from loan at Telstar

Norwich City has been one of the favorites to earn promotion back to the English Premier League this season and will bolster its attack in the form of a young American forward.

Sebastian Soto has been recalled early from his loan spell at Dutch second tier side Telstar, the club announced Thursday. Soto was linked earlier this month with a return to Norwich City, Pink UN reported first. Soto’s involvement in the November and December USMNT camps gave him enough international experience to obtain a work permit.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward has been key for Telstar since arriving, scoring seven goals in 12 appearances in the Eerste Divisie. Soto moved to Norwich City from Hannover in July and his deal with the club runs until 2023.

After not getting a true test with Hannover in the final stages of his time there, Soto has been full of confidence at both club and international level. The 20-year-old made his senior USMNT debut back in November in a 6-2 win over Panama, scoring twice in the friendly victory.

Soto was also included in the USMNT’s 6-0 friendly triumph over El Salvador in December and should be expected to play a role in the team during a busy 2021 schedule.

Norwich City is currently top of the EFL Championship table with 53 points, seven points ahead of second place Swansea City.