Report: Norwich City considering calling Soto back from loan early

Norwich City has been one of the favorites to earn promotion back to the English Premier League this season and reportedly could bolster its attack in the form of a young American forward.

Sebastian Soto is currently on loan from the EFL Championship side at Telstar, but has been mentioned with a possible early recall from his loan, Pink UN reported Saturday. Soto was loaned out due to not having an England work permit, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could face more lenient regulations to obtain one.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward has been key for Telstar since arriving, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances to date in the Eerste Divisie, including one in Sunday’s 5-2 win over NEC Nijmegen. Soto moved to Norwich City from Hannover in July and his deal with the club runs until 2023.

After not getting a true test with Hannover in the final stages of his time there, Soto has been full of confidence at both club and international level. The 20-year-old made his senior USMNT debut back in November in a 6-2 win over Panama, scoring twice in the friendly victory.

Soto was also included in the USMNT’s 6-0 friendly triumph over El Salvador in December and should be expected to play a role in the team during a busy 2021 schedule.

Norwich City is currently top of the EFL Championship table with 47 points, despite having the second-fewest goals scored out of the top five clubs. Should the club bring Soto back from his loan, they will have to do so by the closure of the current Transfer Window on February 1st.