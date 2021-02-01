Bryan Reynolds completes AS Roma move

The Bryan Reynolds transfer saga became one of the dominant stories of the January transfer window, and it has now concluded with a move that will see the teenager join one of Europe’s elite in a blockbuster deal.

Reynolds is joining Serie A giants AS Roma on a deal that is technically a loan, but that includes an obligation to buy, meaning Reynolds will be the subject of a multi-million dollar transfer this summer.

The loan agreement includes an $8.5 million transfer fee, a source with knowledge of the agreement confirmed to SBI.

“This is a dream come true … I will work hard to achieve great things for this club.” Welcome to Roma, Bryan! 🐺 More details ➡️ https://t.co/SMID2Vw6Bo pic.twitter.com/Fj1Bi6zuep — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 1, 2021

The 19-year-old fullback arrived in Italy over the weekend to complete his medical, a process that had been delayed by Reynolds’ recovery from COVID-19, which required him to wait in order to qualify for Italy’s travel guidelines.

Reynolds was introduced by Roma on Monday, ending a whirlwind month filled with speculation surrounding his looming transfer, which included erroneous reports claiming that Juventus and Benevento had completed a move for Reynolds.

Now Reynolds joins AS Roma as the second American to play for the club, following in the footsteps of USMNT midfielder Michael Bradley. Reynolds’ first match with Roma could come on Saturday against Juventus and fellow American and FC Dallas academy product Weston McKennie.