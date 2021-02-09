McKennie, Juventus advance to Coppa Italia Final

Weston McKennie will get the chance to earn another piece of silverware later this Spring in Italy.

Juventus clinched a spot in May’s Coppa Italia Final after advancing past Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday. The Old Lady’s home second leg on Tuesday finished scoreless, but due to a first leg win at the San Siro, Andrea Pirlo’s side will return to the tournament final.

McKennie played the final 28 minutes at the Allianz Stadium, replacing Federico Bernardeschi in the 62nd minute. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder won all three of his individual duels, completed one aerial battle, made four recoveries, and blocked one shot.

The Schalke loanee helped Juventus capture the Italian Super Cup earlier this winter and will now aim to become the first USMNT player to win the Coppa Italia trophy. Juventus will meet either Napoli or Atalanta in the Final, which is slated for May 19th in Milan.

Since a January 17th loss to Inter Milan in Serie A play, the Old Lady has posted a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with six of those results victories.

The defending Serie A champs currently sit third in the league table, seven points back of leaders AC Milan.