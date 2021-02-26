Siebatcheu, Young Boys land Ajax in Europa League Round of 16 draw

Jordan Siebatcheu just helped Young Boys pull off a notable upset vs. Bayer Leverkusen with three goals in the Round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League.

He will next look to carry that run of good form vs. one of the old continent’s most historic clubs.

The draw for the Europa League’s Round of 16 took place on Friday — one day after the previous round was completed — and it saw Siebatcheu and Young Boys paired with Dutch power Ajax. The first leg is set to take place at Amsterdam ArenA in the Netherlands on March 11, and the return fixture will take place on March 18 at the Stade de Suisse.

Siebatcheu just helped Young Boys stun Bayer Leverkusen by scoring thrice over two legs, including the headed winner in Thursday’s 2-0 road victory. Young Boys won the series by an impressive 6-3 mark.

The 24-year-old striker has been red-hot as of late, scoring all 11 of his goals this season in as many matches across all competitions.

There were other intriguing match-ups that came out of Friday’s draw, including the mouthwatering showdown between Manchester United and AC Milan that will pit star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic against his former English side.

Here is the full draw for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16:

Ajax vs. Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Villarreal

Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos vs. Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Tottenham

Manchester United vs. AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs. Rangers

Granada vs. Molde