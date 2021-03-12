Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Mewis, Sargent and more

Manchester City advanced to the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals on Thursday after seeing a trio of Americans all play a part in a dominant second leg win.

Samantha Mewis came off the bench to score twice in a 5-0 victory while Rose Lavelle and Abby Dahlkemper both started and played 90 minutes. Mewis came off the bench for the second straight match after suffering an ankle injury back in January. After missing the last three Women’s Super League matches for Man City. Mewis was subbed on in the 45th minute and would score two goals in the second-half. It was a strong series overall for Gareth Taylor’s side, who now get a weekend off before returning to WSL play.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent scored a goal against Arminia Bielefeld, his third straight appearances with a goal. Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, and Tyler Adams all suffered Champions League elimination while Daryl Dike remained in the Barnsley starting lineup in the EFL Championship.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

MEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday. RB Leipzig lost 4-0 on aggregate.

Sergino Dest started and played 66 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-1 second leg draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Barcelona lost 5-2 on aggregate.

Weston McKennie started and played 45 minutes in Juventus’ 3-2 second leg win over Porto on Tuesday. Juventus was eliminated on away goals tiebreaker after tied 4-4.

Gio Reyna dressed but did not play in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund won on 5-4 aggregate scoreline.

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play for Barcelona.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Rose Lavelle started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 5-0 second leg win over Fiorentina. Man City advanced on 8-0 aggregate scoreline.

Abby Dahlkemper started and played 90 minutes for Man City.

Catarina Macario came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Lyon’s 3-1 second leg win over Brondby on Wednesday. Lyon advanced on 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Samantha Mewis came off the bench, scored TWO GOALS, and played 45 minutes for Man City.

Kylie Strom started and played 67 minutes in Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 second leg draw with Chelsea on Wednesday. Atletico Madrid was eliminated 3-1 on aggregate.

Alana Cook came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Paris Saint Germain’s 5-0 win over Sparta Prague on Tuesday. The second leg will take place on March 17th.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played five minutes in Young Boys’ 3-0 loss to Ajax on Thursday.

Bryan Reynolds did not dress in AS Roma’s 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 5-2 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Daryl Dike started and played 90 minutes in Barnsley’s 0-0 draw with Derby County on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron came off of the bench and played 25 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

Paul Arriola did not dress in Swansea City’s 1-1 draw against Blackburn on Tuesday.

Charlie Kelman did not dress for QPR’s 1-0 win over Wycombe on Tuesday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United’s scheduled match with Luton Town was postponed.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth on Tuesday.

LEAGUE TWO

Indiana Vassilev came off of the bench and played 14 minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 3-1 loss to Mansfield Town on Tuesday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 64 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started and played 45 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II 1-0 loss to Schalke on Wednesday.

Denmark

Sydbank poklen

Haji Wright started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 73 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 4-1 second leg win over Fremad Amager on Thursday. Sonderjyske advanced by 6-2 aggregate scoreline.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 mins in Odense’s 3-0 loss to Midtjylland on Wednesday. Odense was eliminated by 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Netherlands

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 1-0 loss to FC Dordrecht on Tuesday.