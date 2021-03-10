Josh Sargent keeps scoring streak going with Werder Bremen winner

Josh Sargent sure is making good on his promise.

Werder Bremen defeated Arminia Bielefeld by a 2-0 mark on Wednesday, and it was Sargent who provided the winner while also extending his goal-scoring streak. The 21-year-old striker found the back of the net in the 47th minute of the away game, staying with the play and pushing home a deflected shot from the goal line.

Sargent, who started and played 64 minutes in the German Bundesliga affair, has now netted in each of his last three games.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward had said earlier this month after delivering the decider in a win vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Feb. 26 that there would “be more goals to come.” He has scored in the two matches since, an opener in this past weekend’s draw with FC Cologne and Wednesday’s game-winning strike.

Sargent now has five goals in 22 starts and 23 appearances in league play this season. He has another two tallies in three matches in the DFB-Pokal competition, which Werder Bremen remains in the hunt for as a quarterfinalist.

Werder Bremen currently sits in 12th place in the Bundesliga table and returns to action on Saturday with a home date against reigning champion Bayern Munich.