Josh Sargent fires home winner as Werder Bremen edges Eintracht Frankfurt

Two American strikers had scored this week heading into Friday.

That number is now three thanks to the latest efforts from Josh Sargent.

Sargent provided the difference for Werder Bremen on Friday by scoring the winner in a 2-1 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. He netted in the 62nd minute of the German Bundesliga match, making a peeling run into space on the right to lose his mark before collecting the ensuing pass and finishing low to the far post with his right foot.

The goal was Sargent’s third in league play this season, and second in the club’s last five games. It was his fifth tally in all competitions this campaign.

You can watch the finish here at the 3:09 mark:

With the strike, the 21-year-old forward joined Daryl Dike and Jordan Siebatcheu as U.S. Men’s National Team-eligible players to find the back of the net this week. Dike scored his first goal abroad for Barnsley in a win on Wednesday and Siebatcheu netted in a UEFA Europa League triumph on a day later.

Werder Bremen now has 26 points in Germany’s top flight, a total that has the side in 12th place in the standings. The club’s next game will take place on Wednesday when Werder Bremen squares off against 2. Bundesliga outfit Jahn Regensburg in the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal,