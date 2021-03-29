Daryl Dike impresses with second-half USMNT cameo vs. Northern Ireland

The hope for any U.S. Men’s National Team head coach is that his substitutes can enter the game and quickly influence proceedings.
Daryl Dike did just that on Sunday — even if his finishing was not at its best.
The USMNT came out victorious in its final March friendly over the weekend with a 2-1 triumph vs. Northern Ireland, and Dike made his second international appearance in the friendly. The 20-year-old striker entered the match at Windsor Park in Belfast in the 63rd minute, and quickly got involved with a few good looks on goal that could have marked his first USMNT tally.
“Daryl is another guy that I felt had a big impact on the game with his strength (and) with his movement behind the line, which I think has improved,” said Berhalter. “The only thing I would be slightly critical of is that he did not finish the chances that he had because normally he needs to score a goal with the chances that he got.
“But overall I am pleased with the Daryl that I saw today and in camp.”
While Dike did not put any of his opportunities away, he was a threat in the final third. The young striker’s first look came in the 78th minute when he held off a defender and powerfully dribbled towards goal before taking a shot that was just saved by the left foot of Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard.
The American center forward was denied again by Hazard shortly thereafter on another opportunity at the near post, and Dike also just missed the frame with a flicked header in the final minutes.
The end product was not there for the Orlando City player that is currently on loan at Barnsley in England’s second division, but Dike still proved a handful during his 27-minute cameo.
“He is a strong, strong player,” said USMNT captain Christian Pulisic, who set up Dike’s first chance. “He has got a lot of strength and speed as you guys see. He has a knack for goal and I think he created some good stuff today. … We definitely have some good options up front.”
Great win from the boys and blessed to get another oppurtunity😁🇺🇸 @USMNT
— Daryl Dike (@DarylDike) March 28, 2021
For Berhalter, the American striker pool is probably looking deeper right now than it has in quite a while and just in time for the more important matches that are on the horizon.
Not only is Dike an option given his recent strong form at Barnsley — which has seen him score five times in the club’s last nine games — but so too are fellow European-based exports Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu, and Nicholas Gioacchini. In MLS, Jozy Altidore, Gyasi Zardes, and Ayo Akinola are also likely still in the mix.
Dike will have to continue to play well and score goals in the coming months to ensure he remains involved with the USMNT in the short term. If he does, then Berhalter will have some tough choices to make up top. Not that that is a bad problem to have.
“I think it is a good sign for Orlando, a good sign for Barnsley,” said Berhalter of Dike’s performance. “We are excited to follow him for the rest of the season.”
follow him for the rest of the season means his chances will be based on club form. people are forgetting the pile of people already under consideration, the pair with U23, and the fact dike was coming off the bench behind sargent and siebatcheu in terms of minutes allocated this week. now, the coach may have rethought jordan but you’re talking a list sargent zardes jozy ferreira nico soto etc. (you could even play christian as a 9) and how does a guy who fluffs his finishes at a production position really fit in that?
so i think the coach will watch his tape some more and see what happens. i actually thought some sparks but no goals speaks to the limits of club scouting. i think the serious set will be at NL and he’s probably going to be at Gold Cup instead. and that’s assuming he keeps scoring in club.
personally i think you need one big body target player per 23 but i am not sure whether he would win that slot if we called players that way.
I’ve checked out mentally from the USMNT for several years and it’s embarrassing to see Jozy Altidore and Gyasi Zardes still associated with “being in the mix”.
On paper, there are positives with this crop of players but with more youth squads failing to qualify for their respective tournaments it’s incredibly frustrating to be a supporter of the US Soccer Federation. Feels like it’s being ran by incompetent politicians with no concept of soccer.
Eh. Jozy ain’t in the mix. A few looney pundits may give him mention…. but even GB when talking of options up top went down a list about 6 deep without giving him a thought. And Zardes was was down the list. Some of these things have predictably resolved themselves. Now if we can only get him to forget Acosta……..