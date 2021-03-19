DeAndre Yedlin scores first Galatasaray goal but is sent off in rollercoaster outing

DeAndre Yedlin got off to a strong start in his latest match for Galatasaray, but it ended in awful fashion.

Yedlin endured a rollercoaster outing for Galatasaray on Friday, scoring his first goal for the Turkish side before conceding a penalty kick and later being sent off for a different offense in a dramatic 4-3 home loss vs. Rizespor.

The U.S. Men’s National Team right back was ejected with a second yellow card in the 79th minute for a jersey tug and subsequent clumsy challenge while trying to cover ground to kill off an attack. He had initially gone into the books in the 54th minute after being called for a handball in the 18-yard box, which helped give Rizespor a 3-2 lead at the time. (You can see Yedlin’s two fouls at the 7:18 and 10:46 marks, respectively)

Galatasary found an equalizer after the spot kick, but Yedlin’s late dismissal left his side with a man disadvantage that proved too challenging and the second-placed team gave up a winner in stoppage time.

The day had started well for Yedlin, though. The 27-year-old defender opened his Galatasaray account by firing home a first-half equalizer in the 14th minute. He pounced on a loose ball in the center of the penalty area on the play and rifled it home with a stinging shot that Rizespor goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan got a hand to but could not keep out.

The goal, which canceled out a second-minute opener, marked the seventh of Yedlin’s career and first since Nov. 9, 2019. His last tally was an opening-half leveler that helped his side rally to victory, though it was for Newcastle United in an English Premier League match vs. Bournemouth that ended 2-1.

Yedlin has made five consecutive starts in seven league appearances since joining Galatasaray in February. Friday’s ejection means that streak will be snapped on April 3 when the second-placed outfit battles Hatayspor.