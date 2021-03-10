FC Cincinnati-linked Acosta leaves Liga MX side Atlas

Luciano Acosta has been on the radar of FC Cincinnati throughout this MLS offseason and could very well be nearing a move back to the United States in the coming days.

Liga MX side Atlas announced Wednesday that Acosta has left the club after a bid from FC Cincinnati was accepted. The MLS club has yet to announce the signing, but would still need to acquire Acosta’s MLS rights from D.C. United in order for him to play.

“We thank Luciano for his efforts and wish him success in the next stage of his career,” a club statement from Atlas read.

Acosta, 26, joined Atlas from D.C. United in 2020 and went on to score three goals in 33 appearances for the club. During his time with the Black and Red from 2016-19, the playmaking midfielder registered 24 goals and 35 assists in 127 combined league appearances.

A former product of the Boca Juniors Academy, Acosta totaled 66 combined appearances in his native Argentina for Boca Juniors and Estudiantes. He almost completed a deadline day move to Paris Saint-Germain back in January 2019, but the deal fell through after D.C. United did not receive their asking price from the Ligue 1 giants.

Acosta’s arrival in Cincinnati would give the third-year club its second big signing of the year after acquiring Brazilian striker Brenner earlier this offseason. The club finished last in MLS in 2020, recording only 16 points from 23 matches.