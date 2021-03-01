Miazga vows commitment to Anderlecht following return to lineup

Matt Miazga has become a regular starter for Belgian side Anderlecht this season and has vowed his commitment to the club after helping them pull off an important league victory this weekend.

Miazga and Anderlecht defeated Standard Liege 3-1 on Sunday, a win which moves them into fifth place in the Belgian Pro League standings. The result came one week after Miazga was left on the bench by manager Vincent Kompany ahead of a 2-0 defeat to relegation threatened Kortrijk.

The Chelsea loanee returned to the starting lineup and showed his impact by helping the club rebound with three points. Miazga, who has previously mentioned about his interest in staying in Belgium on a permanent deal, reiterated his interest in playing every match when available.

“I want to help this team,” said Miazga post match. “Of course you have to be involved for that. I understand that the coach has to make decisions and that means you are not in the squad. But I want to be decisive and I have to be on the field for that.”

Miazga has made 20 combined appearances for Anderlecht this season, with 19 of those coming in league play. His inclusion in the defensive corps has paid off for the club so far this season, with Anderlecht only conceding 30 goals through 29 matches, the second-fewest in the Pro League to date.

After being loaned out once again by Chelsea, Miazga has taken advantage of the opportunity put in front of him and continued to rack up first team minutes. He’s also gotten the chance to work with a former experienced club and international defender like Kompany, who has played on the world’s biggest stage for Belgium and Manchester City.

For now Miazga will aim to continue producing top performances with Anderlecht in hopes of achieving a top-four spot with the club. A strong end to the domestic season could not only boost his chances of earning a permanent move away from Chelsea this summer, but also boost his stock for the U.S. Men’s National Team in a busy 2021 year.

The club is one point behind fourth place Oostende and also remains in the Belgian Cup competition, with a date against Cercle Brugge approaching on Wednesday.