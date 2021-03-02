Nagelsmann on Adams: "He's been a stable force for weeks"

Tyler Adams has delivered a strong season so far with Bundesliga title chasers RB Leipzig and was praised by manager Julian Nagelsmann for his impact on the field over the past few weeks.

Adams returned to his traditional No. 6 position in RB Leipzig’s 3-2 comeback win over Borussia Monchengladbach this past weekend and excelled next to Dani Olmo in a double-six setup. The 22-year-old has been used in a wide range of positions this season, showing off his versatility at wherever Nagelsmann has deployed him to date.

Ahead of a German Cup quarterfinal tie with fellow in-form side Wolfsburg on Wednesday, Nagelsmann praised the duo, who could feature next to one another again.

“Both of them dealt with a lot of balls, and they were great with the distribution,” Nagelsmann said in a press conference Tuesday. “I was incredibly satisfied. They both did a top-notch job.”

“I want to praise him briefly,” he said about Adams, “he’s been a stable force for weeks.”

Adams has remained fit and healthy for most of the season, and it has shown with him being rewarded with consistent minutes. The midfielder has totaled 27 combined appearances in all competitions, registering over 1,700 minutes to go along with one goal and one assist.

After waiting for his chance in his early days in Germany, Adams has blossomed into a rising talent in the RB Leipzig squad and in the Bundesliga as a whole. Now he will aim to continue that impact as Leipzig aims to advance in the German Cup and press league leaders Bayern Munich in the title race.

With 11 matches to go, RB Leipzig sits two points back of Bayern in the standings and remains alive to complete a domestic double.