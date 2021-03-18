Reports: Chris Gloster closing in on move to NYCFC

Chris Gloster had been linked with a move away from Dutch side PSV throughout 2021 so far and is reportedly set to make that move permanent in the coming days.

MLS club NYCFC is set to acquire Gloster, his agent confirmed to Dutch outlet ED Thursday. The club had acquired Gloster’s MLS rights in a trade with the New York Red Bulls earlier this week, the Washington Post reported.

Gloster, 20, has been with PSV since August 2019 after joining from German club Hannover. The left back made 14 appearances in the Eerste Divisie in his first season in Eindhoven, but since has seen his playing time drop.

The former U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team defender only made six appearances in 2020-21 with his last coming in October 2020. Gloster was one of several youth players who was told by PSV management that he could look for a new club after falling out of the pecking order.

Gloster was linked with Newcastle United during the January Transfer Window, but a move never materialized and the defender stayed in Holland.

NYCFC traded veteran defender Ronald Matarrita to FC Cincinnati earlier this offseason, but did sign Malte Amundsen from Danish club Vejle. Gloster’s arrival would give Ronny Deila a young and exciting defender to add to the mix ahead of the 2021 MLS season.