Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Aaronson, Brooks, and more

Brenden Aaronson continued his fine run of form for Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday, helping Jesse Marsch’s side roll to a home victory.

Aaronson assisted once in Salzburg’s 3-1 win over Sturm Graz on Sunday morning, following up his good pair of appearances with the U.S. Men’s National Team in March. After Patson Daka broke the deadlock in the third minute, Aaronson set up the dangerous striker in the fifth as he doubled Salzburg’s early advantage.

Daka would complete a first-half hat trick in the 11th minute to give the hosts a commanding 3-0 lead. Despite losing the clean sheet in the 13th minute, Salzburg would move four points clear of second place Rapid Vienna with nine matches to play. Aaronson also completed three of six dribbles and made two recoveries from his attacking midfield position.

Up next for the club is a trip to Rapid Vienna next weekend.

Elsewhere, John Brooks helped Wolfsburg pitch a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Cologne. Tyler Adams got the start for RB Leipzig, but couldn’t help his team avoid a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Bayern Munich. Tim Weah came off the bench to help Lille defeat PSG 1-0 on the road, moving three points clear of the defending champions.

Christian Pulisic scored his first Chelsea goal in 2021, but left with a hamstring injury at halftime. Erik Palmer-Brown also helped his team earn a shutout victory in Austria Vienna’s 2-0 triumph over Rheindorf Altach. Sebastian Saucedo’s 90th minute goal helped Pumas fight back to earn a draw in Liga MX action.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 45 minutes in Chelsea’s 5-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Pulisic left with a hamstring injury.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Zack Steffen did not dress in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face West Ham United on Monday.

Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on Friday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-0 win over Coventry City on Friday.

Duane Holmes started and played 56 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Daryl Dike came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Barnsley’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Friday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played seven minutes for QPR.

Matt Olosunde did not dress in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Millwall on Friday. Olosunde missed through injury.

league one

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE GOAL, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Oxford United on Friday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 4-0 win over Tranmere Rovers on Friday.

WSL

Abby Dahlkemper started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Sam Mewis started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 63 minutes for Manchester City.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played 27 minutes for Manchester City.

Christen Press did not dress in Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Alana Cook started and played 90 minutes in Paris Saint-Germain’s 7-0 win over ASJ Soyaux on Sunday.

Catarina Macario and Lyon’s scheduled match with Guingamp was postponed on Sunday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s are off this weekend.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s are off this weekend.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Cologne on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 82 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 74 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart defeated Werder Bremen 1-0 on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Gio Reyna came off the bench and played 10 minutes for Borussia Dortmund.

Matthew Hoppe dressed but did not play in Schalke’s 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent did not dress for Werder Bremen.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win over FC Heidenheim on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 71 minutes in Hamburg’s 3-3 draw with Hannover on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played three minutes for Furth.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Hannover.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Darmstadt on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 28 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-1 loss to Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II’s 4-0 loss to Bonner on Thursday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Valladolid on Monday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played one minute in Valencia’s 2-1 loss to Cadiz on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Logrones on Saturday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 2-1 win over Alcoyano on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Bryan Reynolds dressed but did not play in AS Roma’s 2-2 draw with Sassuolo on Saturday.

Weston McKennie did not dress in Juventus 2-2 draw with Torino on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Reggiana on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 55 minutes in Lille’s 1-0 win over PSG on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini did not dress (Suspension) in Caen’s 1-1 draw with Pau on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 2-0 win over Belenenses on Sunday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Royal Antwerp on Monday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face OH Leuven on Monday.

Joe Efford came off the bench and played five minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 2-0 win over Oostende on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Kortrijk on Saturday.

Chris Durkin did not dress in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 win over Mechelen on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 65 minutes in Heracles 3-0 loss to PSV on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-1 win over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Uly Llanez is OUT (Injury) for Heerenveen.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 22 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 1-1 draw with NAC Breda on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Vienna’s 2-0 win over Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Brenden Aaronson started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 77 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win over Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 1-0 win over SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Brandon Servania started and played 90 minutes for SKN St. Poelten.

Taylor Booth came off the bench and played 25 minutes for SKN St. Poelten.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 78 minutes in Sivasspor’s 0-0 draw with Trabzonspor on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress (Suspension) in Galatasaray’s 3-0 loss to Hatayspor on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Fenerbahce on Monday.

Swedish

The Swedish Allsvenskan season begins April 10th.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 81 minutes in Odense 1-1 draw with Horsens on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Aalborg on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to Skive on Sunday.

Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 73 minutes in Panetolikos 1-1 draw with AE Larissa on Saturday.

Scotland

fa cup

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC’s scheduled match with Enosis Paralimni was postponed on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Young Boys 3-0 win over Sion on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Lech Ponzan’s 2-1 loss to Cracovia on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Zaglebie Lubin on Monday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow are off this weekend.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Ferencvaros 4-0 win over Budafoki on Sunday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Alan Sonora came off the bench and played nine minutes in Independiente’s 3-1 win loss to Talleres on Saturday.

Joel Sonora did not dress for Talleres.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 11 minutes in Pumas 2-2 draw with Pachuca on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play in Atletico San Luis 2-0 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa 2-1 loss to Club America on Saturday.