Real Salt Lake signs USMNT striker Bobby Wood

Bobby Wood had been linked with a move to MLS in 2021 and will now officially make the move from Germany this summer.

Real Salt Lake announced Friday that Wood will join the club on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at German 2. Bundesliga club Hamburg. Wood’s contract will run through the 2023 MLS season.

“It was really important for me to get into a club that felt like a family and that’s why it feels so good to come into Real Salt Lake,” Wood said. “In talking with the coaches, that was the vibe I got and made it an easy decision. I’m excited for this new chapter and challenge and I want to make it as successful as possible.”

The 28-year-old started his professional career with 1860 Munich in 2010, debuting in the 2. Bundesliga at 18 years old. He would go on to score 12 goals in 46 appearances with 1860 Munich II and three goals in 50 appearances with the first team in Germany’s second division.

Wood has also played for Erzebirge Aue and Union Berlin before making the move to Hamburg in 2016. In two Bundesliga seasons at Hamburg, Wood scored seven goals in 50 matches, but he ultimately suffered relegated following the 2017-18 season.

Hannover acquired Wood on loan from 2018-19, but he only scored three league goals in 20 appearances. Since returning to Hamburg, Wood has seen his minutes increase during this season, playing in 16 matches, and scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Wood has earned 45 caps with the USMNT, scoring 13 goals, most recently in a 2018 friendly against Colombia. His last appearance for the Americans came in November 2018 in a friendly loss to Italy.

“We are excited to have Bobby come in to give us a great option of his quality in our attack,” RSL Head Coach Freddy Juarez said. “He brings many years of European experience and experience with our national team and we are looking forward to having him here to compete and make everyone better.”

RSL is aiming to return to the playoffs in 2021 after finishing 11th in the Western Conference last season.