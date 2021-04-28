Sources: Gonzalo and Federico Higuain to miss Inter Miami's match vs. Nashville SC

Inter Miami will be without the Higuain brothers this weekend following the recent death of their mother.

Gonzalo and Federico Higuain have left South Florida to travel to be with their family and will miss this Sunday’s road game vs. Nashville SC, sources have told SBI. The Higuains are mourning the passing of their mother, Nancy Zacarias, who died of cancer on Monday.

When exactly the Inter Miami duo will return to the team and be eligible to play again is unclear as of right now. MLS has rules in place that require players to quarantine upon returning from international travel if they have taken commercial flights. A quarantine period is not required if travel has been done via charter.

Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, Inter Miami declined to comment on the matter.

Gonzalo and Federico made MLS history over the weekend, becoming the first set of brothers to score in the same game. The siblings each netted in the final 17 minutes this past Saturday, leading Inter Miami to a 2-1 comeback victory over the hosting Philadelphia Union.

Federico, who assisted on Gonzalo’s equalizer before scoring his first for the team, dedicated his 83rd-minute winner to their mother after the match.

“From a personal standpoint, we were going through some very difficult days as a family so the first thing that came to my head when I had the chance to score was my mother,” said Federico in Spanish this past Saturday. “My mother and father had not been having a good few days, so this is for them and especially for my mother.”

Inter Miami (1-1) is next set to take on Nashville SC on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.